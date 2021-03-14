4.9-magnitude quake hits Bone Bolango

Jakarta An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Bone Bolango district, Gorontalo province, on Saturday night, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) reported.

The quake which struck at 21.29 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) was centered 77 kilometers southeast of .Bone Bolango at a depth of 138 kilometers, the BMKG noted on its official website..

The tremor was felt at Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale II by people living as far away as Gorontalo city. A quake of MMI II was felt by some people and resulted in the hung light articles shaking.

The BMKG noted the quake did not have the potential to cause tsunami.

Source: Antara News