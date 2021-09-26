At least 3,779 students on Saturday attended the inaugural lecture of Muhammadiyah Prof. Dr. Hamka University (UMAMKA), which was held in a hybrid format and was attended by Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

“Before this inaugural lecture, we held Taaruf Week, which aimed to introduce campus life (to new students),” UHAMKA Rector Gunawan Suryoputro said at the event.

He said he believed that through these activities, students can get to know the academic culture at the varsity.

The implementation of Taaruf Week was aimed at educating students on the need to have integrity and care about their others, he added.

“I hope that the activities can lead you to become outstanding students and make your parents, the campus, and the nation proud,” he told freshmen.

At the inauguration, Governor Baswedan also asked students to continue to be curious in finding answers to problems.

“Be curious as it is good because it makes you look for answers to every question,” he remarked.

The existing questions will force the younger generation to think about what could happen in the future, he said.

According to him, Indonesia needs a young generation that wonders a lot about what the future will be like.

Furthermore, he urged students to build resilience. He said he expected them to gain competence in critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration.

Each student’s character is also important, Baswedan said. They must have a good moral character, he added.

He said he hoped students would develop literacy skills, and especially improve their knowledge by reading.

“Be busy, be a student who is occupied. Don’t be a student who has a lot of idle time. Be an active student inside and outside the classroom,” he stressed.

Earlier, the Education Ministry had conceived the “Merdeka Belajar” (Free to Learn) program with a character-building curriculum that is expected to instill values in pupils and prevent the three sins (intolerance, bullying, and sexual violence) from occurring in schools, Minister Nadiem Makarim said.

Source: Antara News