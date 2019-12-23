3,721 disasters occurred in 2019: BNPB

Jakarta (ANTARA) – Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency Data and Information Center and Public Relations, Agus Wibowo, said that until Monday, 10.00 local time, 3,721 disasters had occurred in 2019.

“These include 1,339 waterspouts, 746 forest and land fires, 757 floods, 702 landslides, 123 droughts, 29 earthquakes, 18 tidal waves or abrasion, and seven volcanic eruptions,” Agus said in a statement received in Jakarta on Monday.

Agus said the disaster in 2019 left 477 people dead and 109 missing. The disaster also injured 3,415 people and left 6,111,901 people displaced.

While the disaster damaged 72,992 houses, 15,747 were severely damaged, 14,519 moderately damaged, and 42,726 lightly damaged.

“The disaster also caused damage to a number of facilities, namely 1,119 educational facilities, 681 places of worship, and 211 health facilities,” he said.

Other damaged public facilities included 270 public service offices and 437 bridges.

In a bid to deal with natural disasters that occur with such regularity, Indonesia has formed specific institutions at the local and national levels. The country has established the BNPB and Regional Disaster Management Agency at the local level, as well as the Indonesian Red Cross and the National Search and Rescue Agency, among others.

Due to its long-standing experience and professionalism, Indonesia’s disaster risk reduction model was named the best practice during the Humanitarian Networks and Partnerships Week 2019 organized in Geneva, Switzerland, from February 4-8, 2019.

Source: Antara News