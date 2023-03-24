305 land mafia cases recorded in 2018–2020: Ministry

Palangka Raya, Central Kaliman (ANTARA) – In the period from 2018 to 2020, the Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Ministry worked on 305 cases related to land mafia operations, of which, 145 were resolved or forwarded for legal proceedings.”Of the 305 cases targeted in the land mafia operation, as many as 145 have been concluded, or (forwarded) to the attorney,” Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning Minister Hadi Tjahjanto informed in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan, on Friday. The figures reflect the ministry’s commitment to resolving the issue related to the land mafia, which has been a public concern all along, he added. The ministry will pursue stronger collaboration with regional governments, law enforcement agencies, and judicial agencies to prevent similar cases from happening all across the country, he said. “Because we all know, synergy and collaboration are the keys to combating land mafia,” Minister Tjahjanto underlined. Land mafia is everywhere, he said and warned that those who participate in the practice will be shown no mercy and given harsh punishment. The minister also expressed his intention to aggressively pursue land mafias. “Hence, let us combat land mafia together. We restrict land mafia’s space by maintaining area limits, using land as per its intended use; thus, through public participation and effective collaboration, we can fight against land mafia, all the way to its very roots,” Tjahjanto said. The minister then commended the performance of the Central Kalimantan Police Department and the Central Kalimantan Court in resolving a land mafia case involving a suspect named Madi Goening Sius. With the completion of all the files for the cases, all there is left to do is for the court proceedings to take place, he said. The minister also attended a press conference on land mafia cases at Central Kalimantan Police Station on Friday. The press meet was also joined by Central Kalimantan Governor H. Sugianto Sabran, Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Spatial Planning, Raja Juli Antoni, as well as other officials. baca-jugaRelated news: aRelated news: President Jokowi distributes 1.5 million land certificates for peopleRelated news: Police should extensively coordinate to address land mafia issues

