3 people missing after landslide hits Kebumen District, Central Java

Kebumen, C. Java Three people went missing after a landslide struck four houses in Kalijering Village, Kebumen District, Central Java, on Tuesday evening.

By Wednesday morning, rescue workers continued their search for the victims believed to have been buried by the landslide, acting chief of the Kebumen District Natural Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD) Teguh Kristianto stated.

A cliff collapsed at around 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday when torrential rains lashed the village.

“We received a report (of the landslide) at 7 p.m. local time, and the BPBD team had arrived at the scene,” he remarked.

A total of 95 people were compelled to take refuge after the landslide struck. They are being sheltered at three houses and a mosque, he remarked.

The three missing people are identified as Jemarun (48), Doniatun (46), and Tarsina (60).

The landslide is the latest in a series of such natural disasters striking several parts of Indonesia.

On January 25, two people lost their lives in a landslide that struck the East Nusa Tenggara provincial capital of Kupang, according to the Kupang Disaster Mitigation Office (BPBD).

“The landslide occurred at around 5 a.m. local time near the bank of Liliba River in the RT16/RW04 neighborhood of Tuak Daun Merah Village,” Head of the BPBD Kupang City Maxi Didok stated.

The landslide occurred at a quite steep and perilous location, Didok said when contacted at the scene of the incident.

When the landslide hit, a big chunk of rock came rolling down from a higher location and hit the victim’s house.

Meanwhile, at least 28 people lost their lives when landslides hit Sumedang District, East Java, in mid-January of 2021.

As of Sunday (Jan 17), a total of 12 people had gone missing following the landslides.

Source: Antara News