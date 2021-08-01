3.5 million doses of Moderna from US govt arrive in Jakarta

Jakarta (ANTARA) – As many as 3.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine donated by the US Government through the COVAX Facility, arrived at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, outskirt of Jakarta, on Sunday.

“The United States has given additional support of US vaccine dose-sharing through the COVAX Facility amounting to 3.5 million doses that arrive here now,” Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno LP Marsudi said on a video statement uploaded on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat here on Sunday.

The latest arrival is the third shipment of Moderna vaccine donated by the US to Indonesia so far. The US had earlier shipped 3,000,060 doses and 1,500,100 doses respectively. to Jakarta.

“With today’s arrival, the total number of Moderna vaccine doses, which is cooperation support from the US Government through COVAX Facility, that Indonesia has received is 8,000,160 ready-to-use vaccine doses,” Marsudi said. Indonesia received the Moderna vaccine donated by the US Government through the COVAX Facility following intensive discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser jack Sullivan, she added.

She expressed gratitude to the US for the assistance which is very much needed for the COVID-19 handling in Indonesia.

“I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the US Government for the additional Moderna vaccine support. Cooperation through the dose-sharing mechanism is one of the important means to help the world out of this pandemic,” Retno Marsudi said.

To date, Indonesia has received a total of 178,357,880 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, consisting of 144,700,280 doses of vaccine bulk, and 33,657,600 doses of ready-to-use vaccine.

“If we sort them out from the sources, from the COVAX Facility, Indonesia has received shipments of 19,704,960 doses of vaccines for free so far. All of them are ready-to-use vaccines,” she noted.

The government would continue to make efforts to secure the procurement of vaccines for the benefit of the Indonesian people, she remarked.

