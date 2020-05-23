26 medical workers in Papua exposed to COVID-19

Jayapura, Papua A total of 26 medical workers in the easternmost Indonesian province of Papua have been exposed to the novel coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, and some of them are receiving medical treatment, a spokesperson said.

The medical workers include doctors and health laboratory officers, spokesperson for the Papua Province Task Force for the Handling of COVID-19, Dr. Silwanus Sumule, said on Friday night.

Some of the medical workers were employed in the provincial capital of Jayapura and the district of Jayawijaya, he said.

While some medical workers have recovered from the infection, others are receiving medical treatment, he informed.

As of Friday, 152 of the total 568 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Papua have recovered from the disease, he added.

Confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported from 12 out of 29 districts and municipalities across Papua, the spokesperson revealed.

He said a total of 2,862 people have been placed under monitoring (ODPs) and 808 patients are under surveillance (PDPs) for COVID-19 in Papua.

Given the higher number of ODPs and PDPs, he expressed the hope that local residents would take the initiative and go to hospitals and health clinics to check whether they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Source: Antara News