1st phase of Patimban port construction to be completed in Nov 2020

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The first phase of the construction of Patimban seaport in West Java’s Subang district is scheduled to be completed in November and the port is targeted to start limited operation in December, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said.

“During the meeting we came to the conclusion that the construction work can be completed at the end of November 2020 and the car terminal (of the port) can start operating in December 2020,” he said in a written statement released on Sunday.

The minister said he will inspect again the construction of the port in the third week of November 2020 to ensure its progress,.

The construction of the car terminal covering an area of 8 hectares has been 92 percent completed. The car terminal is equipped with a 350 meter x 33 meter pier with a capacity of 218,000 CBUs.

The construction of container terminal covering an area of 1 hectare is also scheduled for completion at the end of November 2020. The terminal is also equipped with a 420 meter x 34 meter pier with a capacity of 250,000 TEUs.

Meanwhile, the construction of port access road and ramp on/off of the access road has also been 99 percent completed. The government has earlier announced a would-be operator of the port that passed the pre-qualification phase of the project under the public-private partnership scheme

The operator is called Patimban Consortium comprising PT CTCorp Infrastruktur Indonesia, PT Indika Logistic & Support Services, PT U Connectivity Services, and PT Terminal Petikemas Surabaya.

Source: Antara News