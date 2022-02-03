1st direct int’l flight in nearly 2 yrs arrives in Indonesia’s Bali

Internal Affairs
0
Published by
Kyodo News

A Garuda Indonesia plane arrived in the Indonesian resort island of Bali from Narita airport near Tokyo on Thursday, becoming the first direct international passenger flight there in almost two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The government on Tuesday shortened the period of quarantine for fully vaccinated foreign visitors from seven days to five days. Visitors also have to take three lab tests — within 48 hours of departure, upon arrival and on the fourth day of quarantine — and test negative in each. Thursday’s flight into the international airport near Denpasar carried just 12 pass…

Read More

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Rock deformation at Graben-Aru triggers earthquake in Kaimana: BMKG

Web Desk

President donates five thousand basic aid packages to Kupang residents

Web Desk

INDONESIA READY TO OPEN ASIAN GAMES WITHIN 100 DAYS, SAY ORGANISERS

admin