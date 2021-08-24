At least 168 small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) workers in West Jakarta participated in a mass vaccination program organized by the city government on Monday.

The mass vaccination program at the Rawa Buaya Assisted Location (Lokbin), Cengkareng, West Jakarta, was intended for registered MSMEs and small merchants based outside the West Jakarta area of governance, officials said.

Head of West Jakarta sub-department for industry, trade, cooperatives, small and medium enterprises (Sudin PPKUKM), Nuraini Silviana, said the program was carried out to protect MSME workers from the deadly virus.

“We deliberately place it at the target location because we want to pick up the ball. It has been proven that many MSME players have participated in the vaccination program,” Silviana added.

She said that 168 people out of the 219 recipients targeted by the program received the vaccine.

The target was not met because some participants did not meet the health requirements for vaccination, she informed. She said her administration will carry out similar activities in several markets or assistance locations under the West Jakarta City government.

She said she expected all MSME players to be vaccinated through the program so that their economic activities could return to normal.

Since last July, several mass vaccination programs have been carried out in West Jakarta, including the ‘Merdeka Vaccination’ hosted by the West Jakarta Metro Police.

West Jakarta Metro Police chief Senior Commissioner Ady Wibowo said that 240 thousand people in the area have participated in the Merdeka Vaccination program so far. The vaccination participants visited the Merdeka Vaccination outlets spread across all West Jakarta sub-districts, he informed.

“The closing were 240 thousand people. If we say the maximum target is achieved, it is because 100 percent is impossible,” Wibowo said.

The mass vaccination program will be continued to cover more people, he added.

