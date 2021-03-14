16 fire trucks deployed to put out fire in C Jakarta

Jakarta Sixteen fire trucks were deployed to extinguish a fire raging a house on Citarum Atas Street in Cideng, Central Jakarta, early Sunday

By 3.15 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) fire fighters were still trying to put out the blaze, spokesman for the Central Jakarta Fire Department Fadli said.

Earlier, the Jakarta Provincial Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported a house on Citarum Atas Street in Cideng, Central Jakarta, caught fire at 2.15 WIB.

A joint team of personnel from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), the Jakarta Provincial Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), state electricity firm (PLN), the Indonesian Red Cross (PMI), emergency ambulance (AGD), the transportation office (Dishub) and the Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) got involved in putting out the blaze.

There was no immediate report of injuries or fatalities.

