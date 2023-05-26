15th NA’s fifth session enters fifth working day

The 15th National Assembly continued the fifth working day at the ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 26, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

At the morning plenary session presided over by NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai, the NA listened to Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung’s report and Chairman of the NA Committee on Finance-Budget Le Quang Manh’s report on examining the NA’s draft Resolution on piloting several special policies and mechanisms for the development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Later, member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA Committee on Science, Technology, and Environment Le Quang Huy delivered a report on collecting feedback on the draft revised Law on Protection of Consumers’ Rights which were then discussed by the legislators.

Concluding the discussions, Huy also explained several issues raised by deputies.

At the afternoon plenary session chaired by NA Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong, Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang presented a report while Chairman of the NA Committee on National Defence and Security Le Tan Toi delivered a verification report on the draft law on the management and protection of national defence works and military zones.

Lawmakers also for the first time looked into the results of monitoring the settlement of voters’ suggestions sent to the 15th NA’s fourth session.

As scheduled on May 27 morning, they will consider reports examining the draft Law on People’s Public Security, the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Entry and Exit of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam., a report on the NA’s draft supervision programme for 2024.

In the afternoon, they will debate in groups the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on People’s Public Security, the draft Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens and the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency