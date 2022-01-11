Published by

ACN Newswire

HONG KONG, Jan 10, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 15th Asian Financial Forum (AFF) opened today as an online-only event. AFF 2022 is a highlight event celebrating the 25th anniversary of the HKSAR. The two-day forum features 60 sessions including keynote speeches and in-depth discussions along with an array of activities such as exhibitions and the AFF Deal Flow Matchmaking Session. All activities at AFF 2022 will be streamed live on the event’s virtual platform….

Read More