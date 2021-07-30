133,186 Tangerang city’s residents get vaccinated in past week

Tangerang (ANTARA) – The Tangerang City Health Office in Banten Province had administered 133,186 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the past week, as 73,086 people received their first dose while 60,100 others had been inoculated for the second time.

The Tangerang City Health Office head, Dr. Liza Puspadewi, said that the acceleration of vaccinations carried out by the Tangerang City Government is currently targeting 15,000 to 20,000 people per day.

“In fact, some time ago, we could reach 23,883 vaccines given in a day,” she said in a statement that ANTARA quoted here Friday.

She noted that the number of people in Tangerang city who have received at least the first vaccine dose has reached 592,240 people, while 272,554 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Puspadewi ensured that her side will continue to ramp up the administering of vaccinations to support the national target of achieving herd immunity by vaccinating 70 percent of Indonesian citizens.

However, she admitted that the number of people being vaccinated on weekends is lower compared to weekdays.

To achieve the target, she stressed, the Tangerang City Government has made great progress by providing online vaccination registrations.

Not only that, but the Health Office has also started promoting vaccinations for students, she added.

“Vaccination programs have been made easier, and residents no longer need to queue. This is an effort to provide them the best service and also to speed up the process,” she said.

Puspadewi hoped that Tangerang City residents could make the most out of this opportunity in order to support the government in handling the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Only by vaccinating and implementing the health protocols, can we end this pandemic together,” she said.

Source: Antara News