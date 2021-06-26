11,500 Jakartans get COVID-19 jabs at Bung Karno Stadium

Jakarta (ANTARA) – At least 11,500 people took part in a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Gelora Bung Karno sports stadium, Senayan, here on Saturday, Colonel Puji Hartono, head of the Indonesian Army’s Moh Ridwan Meuraksa Hospital, informed.

The number of people vaccinated exceeded the original target of eight thousand recipients, he said.

“This shows the enthusiasm of the people to be free from the COVID-19 pandemic. They want the pandemic to end soon,” Hartono remarked.

The vaccination drive was intended for residents possessing Jakarta Identity Cards (KTP) or those living and working in Jakarta with proper documentation, he informed.

“We provide all services for Jakarta residents, those domiciling in Jakarta or working in Jakarta ,” he added.

The Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine was administered during the mass vaccination program, he disclosed.

The mass vaccination was aimed at achieving herd immunity and Jakarta’s target of inoculating 8.8 million people by August 17, 2021.

“Out of the total population of Jakarta, 8.8 million (will be inoculated). God willing, before August 17, 2021, the target can be achieved,” Hartono noted.

The number of Indonesians receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 142,834 to reach 12,912,623 as of Friday afternoon, according to the Task Force for COVID-19 Handling.

Meanwhile, as many as 552,594 Indonesians received their first vaccine jab, taking the total tally to 25,482,036.

The recipients of the first vaccine dose represent 63.15 percent of the 40,349,049 recipients targeted under the first and second phases of the national vaccination program.

The number of fully vaccinated Indonesians make up 32 percent of the targeted recipients.

The government is seeking to vaccinate 181.5 million citizens, or 70 percent of the country’s population, to create herd immunity against the virus.

To speed up vaccinations, the government has been working to expand the capacity of vaccination services.

On Friday (June 25, 2021), Indonesia’s daily coronavirus cases jumped by 18,872, taking the total cases recorded since the start of the pandemic in March, 2020 to 2,073,867, the Task Force for COVID-19 Response reported.

Jakarta added the highest number of daily cases at 6,934, followed by West Java (3,846) and Central Java (2,118). (INE)

Source: ANTARA News