At least 114,039,438 people received the complete dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as of Saturday afternoon, an increase of 364,111 compared to the previous day, according to the COVID-19 Task Force. Thus, the number of recipients of the second dose reached 54.76 percent of the target of 208,265,720 million, it said.

Meanwhile, the number of first dose recipients increased by 778,365 to reach 161,861,222, it added.

So far, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 77.74 percent of the total target, the task force said.

Furthermore, the number of recipients of the third doses has reached 1,288,890, it added.

According to spokesperson for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Health Ministry, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, Indonesia achieved 280 million vaccinations as of 7:30 p.m. Western Indonesia Standard Time on December 31, 2021.

“We highly laud our colleagues in the field for the achievement,” she remarked.

Furthermore, 470 million vaccine doses have arrived in the country both in bulk or finished form so far, she noted.

On January 1, 2022, Indonesia received an additional 999,180 doses from the Italian government.

Meanwhile, Indonesia received nearly one million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine from the Italian government on Saturday, director general of information and public communication at the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, Usman Kansong, said.

“We have received the first COVID-19 vaccine stock arrival in 2022 today, on January 1, 2022. The vaccines that arrived are 999,180 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as a form of support from the Italian government,” he informed in a statement issued on Saturday.

The vaccines were obtained under the COVAX scheme, he said. With the arrival of the latest batch, the total number of vaccine doses that Indonesia has received, both in the form of finished products and raw materials, so far has reached around 470 million, Kansong said.

The vaccine arrivals in Indonesia have reflected the government’s commitment to securing COVID-19 vaccine availability in the country, he added.

Source: Antara News