1,068,747 medical workers get first doses of vaccine as of Sunday

Jakarta Indonesia has administered the first doses of coronavirus vaccine to 1,068,747 healthcare workers across the country as of Sunday (Feb 14, 2021).

Of the total, 425,578 healthcare workers have got their second vaccine shots, an increase of 10,092 compared to a day earlier. according to the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

Just on Sunday, 8,421 medical workers across Indonesia got vaccine shots, the task force said.

The government has targeted to vaccinate 1,468,764 healthcare workers against COVID-19.

Overall, the vaccination campaign will target 181,554,464 people, or 70 percent of the total Indonesian population, with the aim of building herd immunity against the coronavirus.

The first phase of vaccination involves healthcare workers and then public service officers.

With the addition of 9,237 people recovering from the coronavirus, the country’s COVID-19 recoveries rose to 1,025,273 as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased 6,765 to 1,217,468, with 33,183 people succumbing to the infection, up 247 compared to the day before. .

Source: Antara News