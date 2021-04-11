10,045,575 Indonesians have been vaccinated against COVID-19

A total of 10,045,575 people have participated in the COVID-19 vaccination carried out by the Indonesian government, according to data from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force on Sunday (4/11) afternoon.

That figure was reported after an addition of 90,142 people who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday.

According to the data, there was also an additional 49,466 for people who received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Then, 5,099,990 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, with each person having to get two vaccine shots.

In the phase I and II vaccination, the government is targeting 40,349,049 people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which includes health workers, public service workers and the elderly.

The 40,349,049 people consist of 1,468,764 health workers, 17,327,167 public officials, and 21,553,118 elderly people.

The government has set a target of vaccinating around 181.5 million Indonesians to develop a herd immunity .

Indonesia on Sunday reported an addition of 4,127 new COVID-19 cases, while 5,219 patients recovered and 87 people succumbed to the disease.

Indonesian has recorded a total of 1,566,995 cases of COVID-19 since the government announced its first cases in March 2020, while 1,414,507 COVID-19 patients have recovered and 42,530 people have died.

The country had 109,958 active cases on Sunday, a decrease of 1,179 people compared to the number on Saturday.

Source: Antara News