100 security personnel safeguard KPU-Mamberamo Raya office

Kasonaweja, Papua (ANTARA) – Some 100 police and army personnel have been deployed to safeguard and secure the General Elections Commission (KPU)-Mamberamo Raya Office in Papua Province during the registration process of candidates contesting in this year’s regional election.

“The security personnel secure the KPU office during the registration process taking place from September 4 to September 6,” Mamberamo Raya Police Chief Adjunct Sen.Coms. Hotman Hutabarat said here Sunday.

Thirty more security personnel conduct a routine patrol around Kasonaweja city to ensure an orderly and secure condition during the registration process, he said, adding that they all were ordered to help safeguard the KPU office at the closing date on Sept 6.

In response to a journalist’s question on a stone-throwing incident that Mamberamo Raya District Head Dorinus Dasinapa’s motorcade underwent recently, Hutabarat said the information was inaccurate.

“I need to correct the information. There is no assault on the district head or his entourage. Several local residents just expressed their disappointment regarding the previous rally (an announcement on the civil servant recruitment),” he said.

In ensuring a peaceful regional election in the district, scheduled on Dec 9, 2020, Hutabarat called on all community members to support all stages of democratic processes, and prevent themselves from any provocative act instigated by irresponsible people.

“Let us support a peaceful process of fiesta of democracy,” he added.

Eligible Papuans will vote in a simultaneous regional election in 11 districts this year as violence and ongoing security threats of notorious armed Papuan rebels continue to pose a challenge to this Indonesian province.

On Oct 8, 2019, the Papua Provincial Government and KPU had organized a ceremony in Jayapura, the capital of Papua Province, to facilitate all related parties to express their pledge to ensure the successful convening of this year’s regional elections.

The ceremony was attended Papua Governor Lukas Enembe, KPU Chairman Arief Budiman, the KPU chairpersons, and officials from the districts of Waropen, Supiori, Merauke, Yalimo, Boven Digul, Asmat, Mamberamo Raya, Nabire, Keerom, Pegunungan Bintang, and Yahukimo.

During the ceremony, the KPU chairpersons and officials from those 11 districts pledged to ensure the successful convening of this 2020 regional election, while Papua Governor Lukas Enembe had requested the district governments to apportion funds for the KPU.

A spate of violence have frequently broken out in several parts of Papua and West Papua over the past few years, and the armed Papuan separatist groups continue to pose a real threat to civilians and security personnel.

Source: Antara News