10 suspected of planning suicide bombings in Papua’s Merauke, held

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) – The National Police’s counterterrorism squad, Densus 88, has arrested 10 persons suspected of planning suicide bombings in Merauke, Papua.

The 10 terror suspects have been detained since Friday (May 28, 2021), chief of the Merauke district police, Adjunct Senior Commissioner Untung Sangaji, said on Saturday.

The suspects allegedly planned to carry out suicide bombings at several churches in Merauke, Jagebob, Kurik, Semangga, and Tanah Miring, he informed.

But upon finding police personnel on standby at the sites they were targeting, the suspects’ acts of terror could be foiled, he added.

Police are still investigating the case, he said.

Asked about which group the terror suspects belong to, he said police are still working to uncover the case.

“To be sure, they were arrested in different places in Merauke,” he added.

Source: Antara News