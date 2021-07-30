1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrive in Indonesia

Jakarta (ANTARA) – As many as 1,500,000 doses, contained in 750,000 vials of Sinopharm vaccines, arrived in Indonesia on Friday (July 30), bringing the total to 7,500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines having been received by the country.

Deputy State-owned Enterprises (SOEs) Minister Pahala Mansury explained that the vaccine’s arrival was meant to support the Gotong Royong vaccination program, which is an additional option for employees in accessing vaccines and supporting the national vaccination target of administering 2 million doses per day.

“The Gotong Royong vaccination program is based on the spirit of collaboration and cooperation, which can help ease the funding burden of the Indonesian government,” Mansury said in a statement in Jakarta on Friday.

He added that the presence of the Sinopharm vaccine and other vaccine brands is evidence of the government’s efforts in providing vaccines for citizens.

According to Mansury, all the vaccine brands received by Indonesia are guaranteed to be safe and will continue to be monitored by the government.

The Deputy Minister said he hoped that people would not hesitate to get vaccinated, as vaccinations are one of the most crucial efforts in battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The public is also requested to take care of their health, strictly follow health protocols and comply with the established policies to help decrease the COVID-19 transmission rate.

The arrival of Sinopharm’s vaccine is part of the vaccine supply contract between Kimia Farma and Sinopharm to provide 15 million vaccine doses for the Gotong Royong vaccination program, which targets injecting 20 million doses.

Vice Chairperson of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Shinta Kamdani praised the government’s commitment to meeting vaccination needs of the citizens, especially business practitioners and workers, through the Gotong Royong vaccines.

She said that Kadin is committed to helping the government and the public suppress the transmission of the COVID-19 virus by launching the Kadin War Against the Pandemic program through the use of vaccinations, medical equipment supplies, oxygen, basic necessities, and medicines.

“This is all our effort to help the Government in handling the pandemic. I believe we can rise and get through the health crisis towards economic recovery by uniting as one,” Kamdani stated.

Source: Antara News