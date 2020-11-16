รายงานผลประกอบการไตรมาสแรกของปีงบประมาณ 2021 ของ II-VI Incorporated

No trade-off between economic recovery, environmental preservation Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Indonesian government has stressed that there will be no trade-off between economic recovery and environmental preservation

IHSG ends higher on Friday Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) ended higher on Friday despite pressures on trade as positive global cues

RI should lead International Year of Creative Economy preparations Jakarta (ANTARA) - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mahendra Siregar believes that Indonesia should be able to lead the preparations

Ministry urging manufacturers to optimize waste management technology Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Industry Ministry is encouraging the manufacturing industry to improve production waste management to help achieve sustainable

Indonesia’s CPO production showing signs of recovery: Gapki Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia's crude palm oil (CPO) production has shown signs of recovery with a consistent production hike in

IHSG ends lower on profit-taking Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) ended lower on Thursday as investors took advantage of the gains in