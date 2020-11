การผลิตเซลล์พลังงานของ Lithium Werks ยังคงเติบโตอย่างต่อเนื่อง

Hope more Indonesian halal products enter global market: VP Amin Jakarta (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has said he hopes more Indonesian halal goods and services will penetrate the

Pesantren should be open to partnering for economic development: Amin Jakarta (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has appealed to Islamic boarding schools (pesantren) to be open to partnering with

Local businesses relate how they reached global market amid pandemic Jakarta (ANTARA) - Local businesses which successfully managed to penetrate the global market amid the COVID-19 pandemic shared their experiences

South Korea, Indonesia to ink pact to make electric car batteries Jakarta (ANTARA) - South Korea’s LG Chem Ltd is expected to sign a cooperation agreement with Indonesia this week for

Ministry to release additional state capital funding for 2020 Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Ministry of Finance will increase the allocation of state capital participation (PMN) this year for two

Taiwan explore market of alcohol-free disinfection device in Indonesia Jakarta (ANTARA) - Taiwanese technology innovation company ELECLEAN is exploring the market potential for alcohol-free disinfectant technology in Indonesia to